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Come see this certified 2022 Honda Odyssey Touring | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | DVD/Blu-Ray | Cooled + Heated Seats | Heated Wheel | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Honda Odyssey has the following options: Sunroof, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, DVD Player, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, and Tilt Steering Wheel. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2022 Honda Odyssey

64,015 KM

Details Description Features

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Honda Odyssey

Touring | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | DVD/Blu-Ray | Cooled + Heated Seats | Heated Wheel | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14273837

2022 Honda Odyssey

Touring | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | DVD/Blu-Ray | Cooled + Heated Seats | Heated Wheel | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14273837
  2. 14273837
  3. 14273837
  4. 14273837
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$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
64,015KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H82NB503579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 64,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2022 Honda Odyssey Touring | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | DVD/Blu-Ray | Cooled + Heated Seats | Heated Wheel | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Honda Odyssey has the following options: Sunroof, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, DVD Player, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, and Tilt Steering Wheel. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
dvd player
Navigation System

Additional Features

LEATHER
Daily Rental
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Power Side Doors
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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519-836-2900

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$44,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2022 Honda Odyssey