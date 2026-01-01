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Look at this certified 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series II 4x4 | Leather | Premium Group | Heated + Cooled Seats | BSM | Remote Start | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 5.7 L engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wagoneer has the following options: Remote Start, Leather, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

81,937 KM

Details Description Features

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series II 4x4 | Leather | Premium Group | Heated + Cooled Seats | BSM | Remote Start | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14166793

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series II 4x4 | Leather | Premium Group | Heated + Cooled Seats | BSM | Remote Start | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14166793
  2. 14166793
  3. 14166793
  4. 14166793
Contact Seller
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$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
81,937KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SJVBT9NS188748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 81,937 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series II 4x4 | Leather | Premium Group | Heated + Cooled Seats | BSM | Remote Start | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 5.7 L engine will keep you going. This Jeep Wagoneer has the following options: Remote Start, Leather, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioned Seats, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start

Seating

Heated Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

4x4
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$49,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2022 Jeep Wagoneer