2022 Keystone RV Outback

0 KM

Details Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2022 Keystone RV Outback

2022 Keystone RV Outback

244UBH

2022 Keystone RV Outback

244UBH

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8488200
  • Stock #: 451855
  • VIN: 4YDT0BL2XNB451855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Stock # 451855
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

