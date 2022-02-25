Menu
2022 Keystone RV Springdale

0 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2022 Keystone RV Springdale

2022 Keystone RV Springdale

1760BH

2022 Keystone RV Springdale

1760BH

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8326035
  Stock #: T5973
  VIN: 4YDTSGG14NW107908

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour White
  • Stock # T5973
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

