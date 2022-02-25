2022 Keystone RV Springdale

$30,495 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8326041

8326041 Stock #: T5969

T5969 VIN: 4YDTSGH25NW107732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Stock # T5969

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.