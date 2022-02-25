Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Keystone RV Springdale

0 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2022 Keystone RV Springdale

2022 Keystone RV Springdale

1760BH

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Keystone RV Springdale

1760BH

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 8357352
  2. 8357352
  3. 8357352
  4. 8357352
  5. 8357352
  6. 8357352
  7. 8357352
  8. 8357352
  9. 8357352
  10. 8357352
  11. 8357352
  12. 8357352
  13. 8357352
  14. 8357352
  15. 8357352
  16. 8357352
  17. 8357352
  18. 8357352
  19. 8357352
  20. 8357352
  21. 8357352
  22. 8357352
  23. 8357352
  24. 8357352
  25. 8357352
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8357352
  • Stock #: T5980
  • VIN: 4YDTSGG16NW107909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # T5980
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2014 Jeep Wrangler S...
 135,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM ProMaster C...
 99,871 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE
 114,554 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory