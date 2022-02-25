Menu
2022 Keystone RV Springdale

0 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2022 Keystone RV Springdale

2022 Keystone RV Springdale

202RD

2022 Keystone RV Springdale

202RD

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8424975
  • Stock #: T5939
  • VIN: 4YDTSGJ24N3106504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # T5939
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

