2022 Keystone RV Springdale

0 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2022 Keystone RV Springdale

2022 Keystone RV Springdale

1800BH

2022 Keystone RV Springdale

1800BH

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8424984
  Stock #: T5972
  VIN: 4YDTSGG11NW108062

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Stock # T5972
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

