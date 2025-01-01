Menu
Check out this certified 2022 Kia Seltos LX AWD | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Kia Seltos has the following options: Reverse Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, and Power Mirrors. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.

2022 Kia Seltos

76,336 KM

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Used
76,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA7N7233656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2022 Kia Seltos LX AWD | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Camera | Alloy Wheels and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Kia Seltos has the following options: Reverse Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, and Power Mirrors. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Air Conditioning

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

