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Look at this certified 2022 Kia Sportage EX Premium S AWD | Leather | Pano Sunroof | LED Headlights | Power Liftgate | Wireless Charger | . Its Automatic transmission and 2.4 L engine will keep you going. This Kia Sportage comes equipped with these options: Panoramic Roof, Leather, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Lift Gate, Traction Control, and Power Mirrors. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2022 Kia Sportage

76,713 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Sportage

EX Premium S AWD | Leather | Pano Sunroof | LED Headlights | Power Liftgate | Wireless Charger |

Watch This Vehicle
14189565

2022 Kia Sportage

EX Premium S AWD | Leather | Pano Sunroof | LED Headlights | Power Liftgate | Wireless Charger |

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14189565
  2. 14189565
  3. 14189565
  4. 14189565
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$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,713KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCACXN7019048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,713 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2022 Kia Sportage EX Premium S AWD | Leather | Pano Sunroof | LED Headlights | Power Liftgate | Wireless Charger | . Its Automatic transmission and 2.4 L engine will keep you going. This Kia Sportage comes equipped with these options: Panoramic Roof, Leather, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Lift Gate, Traction Control, and Power Mirrors. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$24,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2022 Kia Sportage