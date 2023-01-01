Menu
2022 KZ Connect

0 KM

Details Description

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2022 KZ Connect

2022 KZ Connect

C272FK

2022 KZ Connect

C272FK

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 KZ Connect is a 27' lightweight travel trailer that sleeps 5. This model is in immaculate condition.

Features include:

- 3/8" fully walk-on roof decking

- LED exterior lighting

- outside entertainment prep (EXT 100V & cable outlets)

- Stabilizer jacks

- 30 Amp Service

- 13,500 BTU A/C with RV Airflow System

- 3 burner range w/ 21" stainless steel oven

- 8 CU FT Gas/Electric Refrigerator w/temperature controls

- Stainless Steel Microwave

- Linoleum throughout

- Roof vent in bath

- King bed with hidden storage

- Flip up entry step

- Front power jack

- Climate package (heated, insulated and enclosed underbelly)

- Live edge dinette table

- Kitchen Skylight

- Electric Fireplace

- Theater seating with cupholders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
