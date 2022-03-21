Menu
2022 Lexus LC

4,105 KM

Details Description Features

$122,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2022 Lexus LC

2022 Lexus LC

LC 500 Convertible

2022 Lexus LC

LC 500 Convertible

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4,105KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8940715
  • VIN: JTHMPAAY5NA104975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour TAUPE
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 4,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax/ One Owner Vehicle. 5.0L NA V8 making an impressive 471HP! Mark Levinson Sound System, Heads-up Display, 21" Alloy Wheels on Michelin Pilot Supersports, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Heated Headrest, and much more.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

