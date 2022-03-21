$122,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus LC
LC 500 Convertible
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8940715
- VIN: JTHMPAAY5NA104975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra White
- Interior Colour TAUPE
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 4,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean Carfax/ One Owner Vehicle. 5.0L NA V8 making an impressive 471HP! Mark Levinson Sound System, Heads-up Display, 21" Alloy Wheels on Michelin Pilot Supersports, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Heated Headrest, and much more.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
