$129,995+ tax & licensing
519-823-2277
2022 Lexus LC
LC 500 Convertible/ One Owner/ Accident Free
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$129,995
- Listing ID: 9112264
- VIN: JTHMPAAY5NA104975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra White
- Interior Colour TOASTED CARAMEL (SAND ROOF) SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 5,240 KM
Vehicle Description
Royal City Fine Cars is proud to present this elegant 2022 Lexus LC500. The Lexus LC Convertible is one of the most refined , yet beautiful vehicles available on the market. The LC features adavanced technology to compliment its driving experience, such as active noise control. Powered by a 471HP 5.0 Naturally-Aspirated V8, when switched into sport-mode this Lexus offers an exciting drivers experience.
Options and features include: Mark Levinson 13 Speaker sound, LEXUS CLIMATE CONCIERGE, Heads-up Display, Sand Roof, 10.3” DISPLAY SCREEN, 21” forged aluminum alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Andriod Auto,Pre-collision Safety System with Pedestrian Detection, Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beam, BLIND SPOT MONITOR WITH REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, and much more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
