Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Lexus NX

18,265 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2022 Lexus NX

2022 Lexus NX

NX 350h AWD Premium/ One Owner/ Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Lexus NX

NX 350h AWD Premium/ One Owner/ Clean Carfax

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

  1. 1692650666
  2. 1692650680
  3. 1692650690
  4. 1692650702
  5. 1692650711
  6. 1692650719
  7. 1692650729
  8. 1692650737
  9. 1692650746
  10. 1692650755
  11. 1692650764
  12. 1692650778
  13. 1692650792
  14. 1692650809
  15. 1692650824
  16. 1692650842
  17. 1692650867
  18. 1692650879
  19. 1692650892
  20. 1692650903
  21. 1692650921
  22. 1692650933
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
18,265KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10329687
  • VIN: 2T2GKCEZ3NC008877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Rioja Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,265 KM

Vehicle Description

2 SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES, HYBRID, ONE-OWNER, EMINENT WHITE PEARL PAINT WITH RIOJA RED LEATHER INTERIOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AWD, APPLE CARPLAY, AND MORE!

Elevate your driving experience with the exceptional 2022 Lexus NX350h Premium. This luxurious SUV, boasting only 18,265 kilometers on the odometer, is now available at our dealership, offering a perfect balance of sophistication, performance, and advanced technology.

 

The 2022 Lexus NX350h Premium embodies the brand's commitment to luxury and innovation. Its hybrid powertrain delivers both power and efficiency, ensuring a smooth and eco-friendly ride. With its advanced features and driver-assistance technologies, every journey becomes an effortless and enjoyable experience.

 

Step inside the meticulously crafted cabin and discover a world of comfort and elegance. The NX350h Premium offers premium materials, intuitive controls, and a host of modern amenities, including a high-end infotainment system and luxurious seating, providing a sanctuary of relaxation on the road.

 

With its sleek and modern design, the Lexus NX350h Premium makes a statement on the road. From its striking front grille to its elegant lines, this SUV exudes a sense of refined sophistication.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to own the luxurious 2022 Lexus NX350h Premium. Visit our dealership today to explore its features, experience its performance, and discover firsthand why Lexus is synonymous with prestige and comfort. Elevate your driving experience and make this remarkable and low-mileage Lexus NX350h Premium your own.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2015 Subaru WRX Spor...
 114,606 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Corve...
 4,730 KM
$142,995 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler S...
 110,537 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory