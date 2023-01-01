$58,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus NX
NX 350h AWD Premium/ One Owner/ Clean Carfax
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10329687
- VIN: 2T2GKCEZ3NC008877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
- Interior Colour Rioja Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 18,265 KM
Vehicle Description
2 SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES, HYBRID, ONE-OWNER, EMINENT WHITE PEARL PAINT WITH RIOJA RED LEATHER INTERIOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AWD, APPLE CARPLAY, AND MORE!
Elevate your driving experience with the exceptional 2022 Lexus NX350h Premium. This luxurious SUV, boasting only 18,265 kilometers on the odometer, is now available at our dealership, offering a perfect balance of sophistication, performance, and advanced technology.
The 2022 Lexus NX350h Premium embodies the brand's commitment to luxury and innovation. Its hybrid powertrain delivers both power and efficiency, ensuring a smooth and eco-friendly ride. With its advanced features and driver-assistance technologies, every journey becomes an effortless and enjoyable experience.
Step inside the meticulously crafted cabin and discover a world of comfort and elegance. The NX350h Premium offers premium materials, intuitive controls, and a host of modern amenities, including a high-end infotainment system and luxurious seating, providing a sanctuary of relaxation on the road.
With its sleek and modern design, the Lexus NX350h Premium makes a statement on the road. From its striking front grille to its elegant lines, this SUV exudes a sense of refined sophistication.
Don't miss the opportunity to own the luxurious 2022 Lexus NX350h Premium. Visit our dealership today to explore its features, experience its performance, and discover firsthand why Lexus is synonymous with prestige and comfort. Elevate your driving experience and make this remarkable and low-mileage Lexus NX350h Premium your own.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
