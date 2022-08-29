$49,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
519-836-2900
2022 MINI 3 Door
2022 MINI 3 Door
Cooper SE EV- Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels & More!
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
6,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9030592
- Stock #: N2R30870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 6,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact Cars, Cooper SE FWD, Automatic, 0.0
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
am/fm
17" Alloy Wheels
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4