Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 MINI 3 Door

6,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2022 MINI 3 Door

2022 MINI 3 Door

Cooper SE EV- Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels & More!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 MINI 3 Door

Cooper SE EV- Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 9030592
  2. 9030592
  3. 9030592
Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

6,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9030592
  • Stock #: N2R30870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Cars, Cooper SE FWD, Automatic, 0.0

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
am/fm
17" Alloy Wheels
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 37,000 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma S...
 35,000 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 74,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory