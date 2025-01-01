$37,888+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier
SV 4X4 | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay + Android | Spray-on Bedliner | Remote Start | and More !
Location
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900
$37,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this certified 2022 Nissan Frontier SV 4X4 | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay + Android | Spray-on Bedliner | Remote Start | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.8 L engine will keep you going. This Nissan Frontier comes equipped with these options: Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, and Power Mirrors.
Vehicle Features
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
