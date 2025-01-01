Menu
Look at this certified 2022 Nissan Frontier SV 4X4 | Heated Wheel + Seats | CarPlay + Android | Spray-on Bedliner | Remote Start | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.8 L engine will keep you going. This Nissan Frontier comes equipped with these options: Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, and Power Mirrors.

84,200 KM

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$37,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6ED1FK5NN605034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Forward collision alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tonneau Cover
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Mechanical

17" Alloy Wheels
Push Button Start

Additional Features

4x4
Bedliner
Parking Sensors
Touch Screen
USB port
sidesteps
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
