2022 Nissan Frontier
PRO-4X Crew Cab | Navi | Roof | Heated Seats/Wheel |
Location
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8951158
- Stock #: 21-981X
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 558 KM
Vehicle Description
Crew Cab PRO-4X Standard Bed 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.8 L/231
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
SUPER BLACK
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7