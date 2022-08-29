Menu
2022 Nissan Sentra

10,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

SV Sedan - Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

10,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9229525
  • Stock #: NY243922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Nissan Sentra Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Sentra boasts a 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Touch Screen, Reverse Camera, Remote Start. Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Leather Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls.*Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to make this car yours today!800+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
am/fm
Bluetooth
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Monitor
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Apple Car Play
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

