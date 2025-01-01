Menu
Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Used
32,466KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T34WRFV4NW147660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cavalry Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE AWD | Sunroof | Heated Wheel + Seats | Power Liftgate | CarPlay + Android | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota RAV4 has the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Lift Gate. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!450+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

