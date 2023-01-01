Menu
2022 Toyota Tacoma

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$51,998

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

TRD Sport Premium 4x4 - Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Blindspot Monitor, Heated Seats& Much More!

TRD Sport Premium 4x4 - Sunroof, Leather, Navigation, Blindspot Monitor, Heated Seats& Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

20,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10461252
  • Stock #: NT007463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Toyota Tacoma Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Tacoma boasts a 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Radar Cruise, Navigation System, Leather, Lane Departure Warning, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 to claim your Toyota Tacoma!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control

Windows

Power sliding rear window

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

4x4
Park Assist
LEATHER
Touch Screen
USB port
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Radar Cruise

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

