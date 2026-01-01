Menu
2022 Toyota Tacoma

94,000 KM

$41,998

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Double Cab V6 4X4 | Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Power Seat | Rear Camera and More !

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport Double Cab V6 4X4 | Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Power Seat | Rear Camera and More !

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$41,998

Used
94,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN8NT012628

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

4x4
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900

$41,998

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2022 Toyota Tacoma