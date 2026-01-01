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Come see this certified 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 | Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay + Android | Keyless Entry | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota Tacoma comes equipped with these options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, and Traction Control. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2022 Toyota Tacoma

57,200 KM

Details Description Features

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport 4x4 | Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay + Android | Keyless Entry | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14537205

2022 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport 4x4 | Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay + Android | Keyless Entry | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Contact Seller

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
57,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYDZ5BN3NT005859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 | Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay + Android | Keyless Entry | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota Tacoma comes equipped with these options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, and Traction Control. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

4x4
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 | Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay + Android | Keyless Entry | and More ! for sale in Guelph, ON
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4 | Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay + Android | Keyless Entry | and More ! 57,200 KM $44,988 + tax & lic
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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$44,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2022 Toyota Tacoma