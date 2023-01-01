Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Volkswagen Golf

6,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Golf

2022 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance Manual - Sunroof, Navigation, Driver Assist Package, CarPlay+Android Auto & Much More!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Performance Manual - Sunroof, Navigation, Driver Assist Package, CarPlay+Android Auto & Much More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 9499897
  2. 9499897
  3. 9499897
  4. 9499897
  5. 9499897
  6. 9499897
  7. 9499897
  8. 9499897
  9. 9499897
  10. 9499897
  11. 9499897
  12. 9499897
  13. 9499897
  14. 9499897
  15. 9499897
  16. 9499897
  17. 9499897
  18. 9499897
  19. 9499897
  20. 9499897
  21. 9499897
  22. 9499897
  23. 9499897
  24. 9499897
  25. 9499897
Contact Seller

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

6,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9499897
  • Stock #: NW120287A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Volkswagen Golf GTI Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Volkswagen Golf GTI boasts a 2.0 L engine powering this Manual transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Navigation System. Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Clean Carfax, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a trustworthy Golf GTI today!800+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! 3 Day Full Refunds on online Purchases!*(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2022 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
am/fm
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
CLEAN CARFAX
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 79,000 KM
$36,998 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent ...
 89,000 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
2014 Fiat 500 C Conv...
 38,000 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory