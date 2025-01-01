$12,495+ taxes & licensing
2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer
Aluminum Tandem Axle
2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer
Aluminum Tandem Axle
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Enclosed Cargo
- Stock # 5245a
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2023 Canadian Trailer Company pre-owned 7x14 cargo trailer
Includes:
- 7'6 height
- 35k Dropped Axles
- Jump Door
- Zinc Bar Locks
- Heavy Duty Rear Ramp Door (3000lb capacity)
- Translucent Roof
- E- track
- Mesh Step at jump door
Vehicle Features
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Troy's Toys
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Troy's Toys
Troy's Toys
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-821-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-821-9020