2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer

<p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>2023 Canadian Trailer Company pre-owned 7x14 cargo trailer</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>Includes:</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- 76 height<br style=box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; />- 35k Dropped Axles<br style=box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; />- Jump Door<br style=box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; />- Zinc Bar Locks<br style=box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; />- Heavy Duty Rear Ramp Door (3000lb capacity)</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- Translucent Roof<br style=box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; />- E- track<br style=box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; />- Mesh Step at jump door</p>

2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing
Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Stock # 5245a
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2023 Canadian Trailer Company pre-owned 7x14 cargo trailer

 

Includes:

- 7'6 height
- 35k Dropped Axles
- Jump Door
- Zinc Bar Locks
- Heavy Duty Rear Ramp Door (3000lb capacity)

- Translucent Roof
- E- track
- Mesh Step at jump door

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
