$5,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Canadian Trailer Company Other
6x10 Utility Trailer
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ALUMINUM
- Body Style Flat Utility
- Stock # u5033
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Pre-owned 2023 Canadian Trailer Company 6x10 Aluminum Utility Trailer
Specs:
- 3500 lb tandem dropped axles
- 1 1/2" tube walls
- 2x6 pressure treated floor with coated bolts and rubber barrier under floor
- 1/8" checkerplate walls, 15" high with grab rail
- 8000 lb side-mount jack
- LED Lights
- 6 D-rings
- Aluminum mesh Folding rear ramp
- Stabilizer jacks
- Weight: 563 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
