2023 Canadian Trailer Company Other

Pre-owned 2023 Canadian Trailer Company 6x10 Aluminum Utility Trailer box-sizing: border-box; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: inherit; line-height: 1.1; font-family: inherit; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;><span style=font-size: 10pt;> </span></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: inherit; line-height: 1.1; font-family: inherit; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Specs:</span></p><ul style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 0px 1em; outline: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 0px 40px; vertical-align: baseline; list-style: circle; box-sizing: border-box; padding-inline: revert; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>3500 lb tandem dropped axles</span></li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>1 1/2 tube walls</span></li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>2x6 pressure treated floor with coated bolts and rubber barrier under floor</span></li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>1/8 checkerplate walls, 15 high with grab rail</span></li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>8000 lb side-mount jack</span></li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>LED Lights</span></li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>6 D-rings</span></li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Aluminum mesh Folding rear ramp</span></li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Stabilizer jacks</span></li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Weight: 563 kg</span></li></ul>

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used

  • Exterior Colour ALUMINUM
  • Body Style Flat Utility
  • Stock # u5033
  • Mileage 0

Pre-owned 2023 Canadian Trailer Company 6x10 Aluminum Utility Trailer

 

Specs:

  • 3500 lb tandem dropped axles
  • 1 1/2" tube walls
  • 2x6 pressure treated floor with coated bolts and rubber barrier under floor
  • 1/8" checkerplate walls, 15" high with grab rail
  • 8000 lb side-mount jack
  • LED Lights
  • 6 D-rings
  • Aluminum mesh Folding rear ramp
  • Stabilizer jacks
  • Weight: 563 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-XXXX

519-821-9020

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

