Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country for sale in Guelph, ON

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

35,181 KM

Details Features

$65,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1726083164
  2. 1726083164
  3. 1726083164
  4. 1726083164
  5. 1726083164
  6. 1726083164
  7. 1726083164
  8. 1726083164
  9. 1726083164
  10. 1726083164
  11. 1726083164
  12. 1726083164
  13. 1726083164
  14. 1726083164
  15. 1726083164
  16. 1726083164
  17. 1726083164
  18. 1726083164
  19. 1726083164
  20. 1726083164
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$65,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,181KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCUDJE89PZ201704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C1704
  • Mileage 35,181 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country for sale in Guelph, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 35,181 KM $65,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA5 GT for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA5 GT 51,867 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Fiat 500L Lounge for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Fiat 500L Lounge 153,403 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$65,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500