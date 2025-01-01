Menu
Look at this certified 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L AWD | Leather | Pano Roof | S Appearance Pkg | Heated Wheel + Seats | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.6 L engine will keep you going. This Chrysler Pacifica features the following options: Remote Start, Power Trunk, Panoramic Roof, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, and Power Windows.

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

63,198 KM

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L AWD | Leather | Pano Roof | "S" Appearance Pkg | Heated Wheel + Seats | and More !

13146538

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L AWD | Leather | Pano Roof | "S" Appearance Pkg | Heated Wheel + Seats | and More !

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,198KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC3BG7PR576193

  • Exterior Colour Silver Mist
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 63,198 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Power Side Doors
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
