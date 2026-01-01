$26,988+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda HR-V
Sport AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise | Rear Cam | CarPlay | and More !
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this certified 2023 Honda HR-V Sport AWD | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Adaptive Cruise | Rear Cam | CarPlay | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.0 L engine will keep you going. This Honda HR-V comes equipped with these options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
Vehicle Features
