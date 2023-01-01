Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Honda Odyssey

15,728 KM

Details Description Features

$60,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2023 Honda Odyssey

2023 Honda Odyssey

Touring, Leather, Nav, DVD, Sunroof, Power Sliders & Tailgate, CabinWatch Interior Camera & More!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Honda Odyssey

Touring, Leather, Nav, DVD, Sunroof, Power Sliders & Tailgate, CabinWatch Interior Camera & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Contact Seller

$60,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
15,728KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10209309
  • Stock #: PB500582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 15,728 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Honda Odyssey Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Honda Odyssey delivers a 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, DVD Player, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Lift Gate.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!500+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Local Delivery!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
8 PASSENGER
3RD ROW SEATING
Air Conditioned Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
dvd player
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Parking Sensors
LEATHER
Touch Screen
USB port
Memory Seat Position
Rear Air Conditioning and Heat
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Power Side Doors
Blind Spot + Rear Cross Path Detection
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2023 Honda Odyssey T...
 15,728 KM
$60,988 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SE ...
 95,849 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac XT5 AW...
 58,686 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory