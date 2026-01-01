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Check out this certified 2023 Hyundai Kona N Line AWD | Nav | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay | Android Auto | Heated Seats & Steering | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 1.6 L engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Kona features the following options: Navigation System, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2023 Hyundai KONA

59,533 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai KONA

N Line AWD | Nav | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay | Android Auto | Heated Seats & Steering | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
13993722

2023 Hyundai KONA

N Line AWD | Nav | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay | Android Auto | Heated Seats & Steering | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 13993722
  2. 13993722
  3. 13993722
  4. 13993722
Contact Seller
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$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
59,533KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K3CA31PU956239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Galactic Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2023 Hyundai Kona N Line AWD | Nav | Adaptive Cruise | CarPlay | Android Auto | Heated Seats & Steering | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 1.6 L engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Kona features the following options: Navigation System, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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519-836-XXXX

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519-836-2900

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$26,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2023 Hyundai KONA