2023 Keystone RV Outback

0 KM

Details Features

$70,995

+ tax & licensing
$70,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2023 Keystone RV Outback

2023 Keystone RV Outback

328RL

2023 Keystone RV Outback

328RL

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$70,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8943499
  Stock #: 450061
  VIN: 4YDT0BR28PW450061

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Stock # 450061
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

