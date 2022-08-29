2023 Keystone RV Outback

$74,995 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9154255

9154255 Stock #: 450646

450646 VIN: 4YDT0BS21PB450654

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Stock # 450646

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.