2023 Keystone RV Residence

$81,995 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9221530

9221530 Stock #: 160323

160323 VIN: 4YDTRET28PW160323

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour White

Stock # 160323

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.