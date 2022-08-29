Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Keystone RV Residence

0 KM

Details Features

$81,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$81,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2023 Keystone RV Residence

2023 Keystone RV Residence

40FLFT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Keystone RV Residence

40FLFT

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9221530
  2. 9221530
  3. 9221530
  4. 9221530
  5. 9221530
  6. 9221530
  7. 9221530
  8. 9221530
  9. 9221530
  10. 9221530
  11. 9221530
  12. 9221530
  13. 9221530
  14. 9221530
  15. 9221530
  16. 9221530
  17. 9221530
  18. 9221530
  19. 9221530
  20. 9221530
  21. 9221530
  22. 9221530
  23. 9221530
  24. 9221530
  25. 9221530
  26. 9221530
  27. 9221530
  28. 9221530
  29. 9221530
  30. 9221530
  31. 9221530
  32. 9221530
  33. 9221530
Contact Seller

$81,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9221530
  • Stock #: 160323
  • VIN: 4YDTRET28PW160323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Stock # 160323
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2016 Acura TLX Super...
 70,875 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 97,385 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento SX
 104,777 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory