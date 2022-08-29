Menu
2023 Keystone RV Springdale

0 KM

Details Features

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2023 Keystone RV Springdale

2023 Keystone RV Springdale

38FQ

2023 Keystone RV Springdale

38FQ

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9221536
  • Stock #: 101283
  • VIN: 4YDTSGS29P310283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Stock # 101283
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

