2023 Keystone Springdale

0 KM

Details Features

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2023 Keystone Springdale

2023 Keystone Springdale

38FL

2023 Keystone Springdale

38FL

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9441552
  • Stock #: 101618
  • VIN: 4YDTSGS23P3101618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # 101618
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

