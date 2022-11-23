Menu
2023 Keystone Springdale

0 KM

Details Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2023 Keystone Springdale

2023 Keystone Springdale

281RK

2023 Keystone Springdale

281RK

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9441555
  • Stock #: 101719
  • VIN: 4YDTSGN24P3101719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # 101719
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

