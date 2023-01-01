Menu
2023 Nissan Z

1,847 KM

Details Description Features

$84,995

+ tax & licensing
$84,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Z

2023 Nissan Z

PROTO SPEC Performance Manual

2023 Nissan Z

PROTO SPEC Performance Manual

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$84,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,847KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9984614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ikazuchi Yellow Two-Tone/ Super Black
  • Interior Colour Yellow and Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the exclusivity of the 2023 Nissan Z Proto Spec, a limited-edition sports car paying tribute to the iconic 240Z. With only 240 units being produced worldwide, this remarkable vehicle is a true collector's dream. Even more extraordinary, of those limited units, only 50 are allocated for Canada, making it an exceptionally rare find.

 

As a nod to the legendary 240Z, Nissan has carefully selected the production quantity to honor its predecessor's significance and celebrate its enduring legacy. Each Z Proto Spec represents a unique blend of heritage, innovation, and sheer driving pleasure, making it an instant classic that will stand the test of time.

 

Owning one of the 2023 Nissan Z Proto Spec models is a testament to your passion for automotive excellence and your appreciation for Nissan's iconic Z series. It places you in an exclusive club of discerning enthusiasts who recognize and embrace the heritage and performance that defines this extraordinary sports car.

 

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history with the limited-edition 2023 Nissan Z Proto Spec. Visit our dealership today to secure your spot among the fortunate few who can call themselves owners of this rare and coveted sports car. Embrace the thrill, exclusivity, and prestige that come with owning one of these remarkable vehicles.

 

Options and features include: Twin-Turbo 400HP V6 Engine, 6-speed manual transmssion with syncro rev match, Bose premium sound system, Rays forged alloy wheels, automated emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and blind-spot monitoring, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and much more.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

