2023 Nissan Z

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$84,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 8 4 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9984614

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ikazuchi Yellow Two-Tone/ Super Black

Interior Colour Yellow and Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 1,847 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.