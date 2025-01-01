Menu
2023 Toyota Sienna

34,000 KM

$56,988

+ taxes & licensing
LE Hybrid | Leather | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Seats | Power Sliding Doors & More !

12777230

LE Hybrid | Leather | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Seats | Power Sliding Doors & More !

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Used
34,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGRKEC0PS156162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2023 Toyota Sienna LE Hybrid | Leather | Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise | Heated Seats | Power Sliding Doors & More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota Sienna comes equipped with these options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks. Stop by and visit us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!500+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Power Side Doors
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-2900

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2023 Toyota Sienna