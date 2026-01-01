Menu
Look at this certified 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Power Seat | Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More!. Its Automatic transmission and 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota Tacoma has the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Leather, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks.

2023 Toyota Tacoma

61,000 KM

$56,988

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Pro | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Power Seat | Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More!

13500755

2023 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Pro | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Power Seat | Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More!

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Logo_AccidentFree

$56,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3TYCZ5AN7PT166117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2023 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Power Seat | Heated Seats | CarPlay + Android | Rear Cam & More!. Its Automatic transmission and 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Toyota Tacoma has the following options: Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Navigation System, Leather, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
$56,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2023 Toyota Tacoma