2023 Volkswagen Golf R
20th Anniversary Manual
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10408908
- VIN: WVWNB7CD5PW203402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the exceptional 2023 Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition with only 30 kilometers on the odometer, featuring a thrilling 6-speed manual transmission. This limited-edition Golf R is now available at our dealership, and it's not just a car; it's a celebration of automotive excellence.
The 2023 Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition is a true enthusiast's dream come to life. With its manual transmission, you're in complete control, making every shift a pure joy. The combination of a powerful turbocharged engine and Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system delivers exhilarating performance, making this Golf R a true hot hatch.
This exclusive edition pays homage to the Golf R's rich heritage with a range of special features and design elements. From unique badging to distinctive alloy wheels, every detail has been carefully considered to make this Golf R stand out from the crowd.
Step inside the driver-focused cabin, and you'll find a perfect blend of comfort and technology. Premium materials, sporty seats, and advanced infotainment ensure that every drive is enjoyable. The 20th Anniversary Edition adds a sense of exclusivity to the interior, making you feel like part of an elite club of Golf R enthusiasts.
Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2023 Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the Golf R is renowned for its performance and precision. This is your chance to own a piece of Volkswagen history and celebrate 20 years of driving excellence in style.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
