Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Volkswagen Golf R

30 KM

Details Description Features

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2023 Volkswagen Golf R

2023 Volkswagen Golf R

20th Anniversary Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Volkswagen Golf R

20th Anniversary Manual

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

  1. 1694530638
  2. 1694530665
  3. 1694530676
  4. 1694530690
  5. 1694530704
  6. 1694530718
  7. 1694530732
  8. 1694530749
  9. 1694530761
  10. 1694530771
  11. 1694530778
  12. 1694530789
  13. 1694530802
  14. 1694531275
  15. 1694531287
  16. 1694531305
  17. 1694531314
  18. 1694531325
  19. 1694531334
  20. 1694531344
  21. 1694531355
  22. 1694531376
  23. 1694531392
  24. 1694531406
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10408908
  • VIN: WVWNB7CD5PW203402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the exceptional 2023 Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition with only 30 kilometers on the odometer, featuring a thrilling 6-speed manual transmission. This limited-edition Golf R is now available at our dealership, and it's not just a car; it's a celebration of automotive excellence.

 

The 2023 Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition is a true enthusiast's dream come to life. With its manual transmission, you're in complete control, making every shift a pure joy. The combination of a powerful turbocharged engine and Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system delivers exhilarating performance, making this Golf R a true hot hatch.

 

This exclusive edition pays homage to the Golf R's rich heritage with a range of special features and design elements. From unique badging to distinctive alloy wheels, every detail has been carefully considered to make this Golf R stand out from the crowd.

 

Step inside the driver-focused cabin, and you'll find a perfect blend of comfort and technology. Premium materials, sporty seats, and advanced infotainment ensure that every drive is enjoyable. The 20th Anniversary Edition adds a sense of exclusivity to the interior, making you feel like part of an elite club of Golf R enthusiasts.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2023 Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the Golf R is renowned for its performance and precision. This is your chance to own a piece of Volkswagen history and celebrate 20 years of driving excellence in style.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2015 MINI Cooper 5dr...
 125,557 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte SX Au...
 134,402 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 MINI Cooper 3dr...
 110,098 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory