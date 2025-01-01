Menu
2023 Volvo XC60

30,000 KM

Details Description

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volvo XC60

Plus AWD B6 Mild Hybrid | Dark Theme | 360 Camera | Sunroof | Leather | Nav | Power Liftgate |

12777248

2023 Volvo XC60

Plus AWD B6 Mild Hybrid | Dark Theme | 360 Camera | Sunroof | Leather | Nav | Power Liftgate |

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LYV062RW9PB215309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
$45,988

2023 Volvo XC60