2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>LIKE NEW! Used 2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 cargo trailer</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- Tandem 35k straight axles</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- 66 height</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- Rear ramp door</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- 8k jack</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- Bar lock on man door</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>- 1x1 walls and roof</p>

2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Details Description Features

$10,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Aluminum Tandem Axle

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Aluminum Tandem Axle

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1709135200
  2. 1709135210
  3. 1709135210
Contact Seller

$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Mist
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Stock # u5553
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW! Used 2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 cargo trailer

 

- Tandem 35k straight axles

- 6'6 height

- Rear ramp door

- 8k jack

- Bar lock on man door

- 1x1 walls and roof

Vehicle Features

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2008 Triton SNOWMOBILE TRAILER for sale in Guelph, ON
2008 Triton SNOWMOBILE TRAILER 0 $2,300 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle for sale in Guelph, ON
2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle 0 $10,795 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Canadian Trailer Company Other 6x10 Utility Trailer for sale in Guelph, ON
2023 Canadian Trailer Company Other 6x10 Utility Trailer 0 $5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x12 V-Nose Cargo Trailer