$11,900+ tax & licensing
2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer
Economy model
2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer
Economy model
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Mist
- Body Style Enclosed Cargo
- Stock # 5457
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ECONOMY MODEL! No fancy bells and whistles, just premium quality aluminum cargo trailers for an even better price than the competition.
Model Specs:
- Straight axles
- 6'6 height
- Rear ramp door (1000 lb capacity)
- Galvanized rims
- Standard bar locks
- 8000 lb side mount jack
- Colour: Silver Mist
- Weight: 765 kg
*Economy models do not include lighted grab bar or GPS.
What makes a Canadian Trailer Company cargo trailer better than the competition?
- Studs 16” on centre roof and walls, 12” on roof, 1/8” tube STANDARD – built for Canadian snow load (Competition: 16”-24” roof, walls, floor)
- HD 3/16 A-frame STANDARD – 50% THICKER plus centre pole STANDARD (Competition: 1/8” A-frame)
- Side runners extend to back wheel wells STANDARD (Competition: N/A)
- HD ½” A-frame plate with Heavy Duty Clevis & Grade 7 chains/hooks STANDARD (Competition: No A-frame plate, industry standard chain/hooks, no clevis)
- Ramp Door included STANDARD (Competition: Upgrade cost $$$)
- Stainless Steel screws, nuts, bolts, washers STANDARD – where applicable (Competition: Steel)
- Interior – ½” plywood walls, ¾” plywood floor, finished one side STANDARD (Competition: 3/8” Drymax/Chipboard walls & ¾” Drymax/Chipboard floor)
- All interior trimmed out – floor, ceiling, corners STANDARD (Competition: no trim on most)
- 45-degree angle nose - excellent fuel economy STANDARD (Competition: Short/flat nose)
- Screwless smooth exterior cladding STANDARD (Competition: Cladding full of screws/rivets that pop/rust)
- 3 Year limited warranty STANDARD (Competition: most 1 year)
- Buy direct from the manufacturer – no added expense pushed to the customer (Competition: Dealer/Distributor/Broker)
Taxes and licensing extra. Located at Canadian Trailer Company factory, Goderich.
Vehicle Features
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Troy's Toys
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Troy's Toys
Troy's Toys
Call Dealer
519-821-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-821-9020