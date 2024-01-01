2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer

Menu
ECONOMY MODEL! No fancy bells and whistles, just premium quality aluminum cargo trailers for an even better price than the competition.

 

Model Specs: background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>Model Specs:</strong></p><ul style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 0px 1em; outline: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 0px 40px; vertical-align: baseline; list-style: circle; box-sizing: border-box; padding-inline: revert; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Straight axles</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>66 height</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Rear ramp door (1000 lb capacity)</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Galvanized rims</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Standard bar locks</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>8000 lb side mount jack</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Colour: Silver Mist</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Weight: 765 kg<br style=box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; /> </li></ul><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>*Economy models do not include lighted grab bar or GPS.</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>What makes a Canadian Trailer Company cargo trailer better than the competition?</strong></p><ul style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 0px 1em; outline: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 0px 40px; vertical-align: baseline; list-style: circle; box-sizing: border-box; padding-inline: revert; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Studs 16” on centre roof and walls, 12” on roof, 1/8” tube <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>STANDARD </strong>– built for Canadian snow load (Competition: 16”-24” roof, walls, floor)</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>HD 3/16 A-frame STANDARD – <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>50% THICKER </strong>plus centre pole <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>STANDARD </strong>(Competition: 1/8” A-frame)</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Side runners extend to back wheel wells <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>STANDARD </strong>(Competition: N/A)</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;> HD &frac12;” A-frame plate with Heavy Duty Clevis & Grade 7 chains/hooks <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>STANDARD</strong> (Competition: No A-frame plate, industry standard chain/hooks, no clevis)</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Ramp Door included <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>STANDARD </strong>(Competition: Upgrade cost $$$)</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Stainless Steel screws, nuts, bolts, washers <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>STANDARD </strong>– where applicable (Competition: Steel)</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Interior – &frac12;” plywood walls, &frac34;” plywood floor, finished one side <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>STANDARD </strong>(Competition: 3/8” Drymax/Chipboard walls & &frac34;” Drymax/Chipboard floor)</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>All interior trimmed out – floor, ceiling, corners <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>STANDARD </strong>(Competition: no trim on most)</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>45-degree angle nose - excellent fuel economy <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>STANDARD </strong>(Competition: Short/flat nose)</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Screwless smooth exterior cladding <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>STANDARD </strong>(Competition: Cladding full of screws/rivets that pop/rust)</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>3 Year limited warranty <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box;>STANDARD </strong>(Competition: most 1 year)</li><li style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit;>Buy direct from the manufacturer – no added expense pushed to the customer (Competition: Dealer/Distributor/Broker)</li></ul><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; white-space-collapse: collapse;>Taxes and licensing extra. Taxes and licensing extra. Located at Canadian Trailer Company factory, Goderich.

2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer

0 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer

Economy model

2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer

Economy model

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1704731530
  2. 1704731525
  3. 1704731526
  4. 1704731525
  5. 1704731525
  6. 1704731525
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Mist
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Stock # 5457
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ECONOMY MODEL! No fancy bells and whistles, just premium quality aluminum cargo trailers for an even better price than the competition.

 

Model Specs:

  • Straight axles
  • 6'6 height
  • Rear ramp door (1000 lb capacity)
  • Galvanized rims
  • Standard bar locks
  • 8000 lb side mount jack
  • Colour: Silver Mist
  • Weight: 765 kg
     

*Economy models do not include lighted grab bar or GPS.

 

What makes a Canadian Trailer Company cargo trailer better than the competition?

  • Studs 16” on centre roof and walls, 12” on roof, 1/8” tube STANDARD – built for Canadian snow load (Competition: 16”-24” roof, walls, floor)
  • HD 3/16 A-frame STANDARD – 50% THICKER plus centre pole STANDARD (Competition: 1/8” A-frame)
  • Side runners extend to back wheel wells STANDARD (Competition: N/A)
  •  HD ½” A-frame plate with Heavy Duty Clevis & Grade 7 chains/hooks STANDARD (Competition: No A-frame plate, industry standard chain/hooks, no clevis)
  • Ramp Door included STANDARD (Competition: Upgrade cost $$$)
  • Stainless Steel screws, nuts, bolts, washers STANDARD – where applicable (Competition: Steel)
  • Interior – ½” plywood walls, ¾” plywood floor, finished one side STANDARD (Competition: 3/8” Drymax/Chipboard walls & ¾” Drymax/Chipboard floor)
  • All interior trimmed out – floor, ceiling, corners STANDARD (Competition: no trim on most)
  • 45-degree angle nose - excellent fuel economy STANDARD (Competition: Short/flat nose)
  • Screwless smooth exterior cladding STANDARD (Competition: Cladding full of screws/rivets that pop/rust)
  • 3 Year limited warranty STANDARD (Competition: most 1 year)
  • Buy direct from the manufacturer – no added expense pushed to the customer (Competition: Dealer/Distributor/Broker)

 

Taxes and licensing extra. Located at Canadian Trailer Company factory, Goderich.

Warranty

Warranty Included

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer