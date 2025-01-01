$16,500+ tax & licensing
2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer
Aluminum Tandem Axle
2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer
Aluminum Tandem Axle
- Exterior Colour Silver Mist
- Body Style Enclosed Cargo
- Stock # 5634A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Pre-owned 2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 Aluminum V-Nose Cargo Trailer - LIKE NEW - ONLY USED FOR 200 KMS!!!
Customers car would not fit, which means you have a chance to get this practically new trailer for less!
This unit has it all!
- Heavy duty main frame (2x4 3/16)
- 3500 lb dropped axles
- Black Aluminum Wheels
- 5X5 Jump Door - Great for Side by Sides
- E-Track 2 & 36 Inches Up With 8 O-Clips
- 8000 lb side-mounted jack
- Rear Heavy duty stabilizer jacks
- Heavy duty ramp with 24" extension
- 6'6" Height
- Translucent Roof
Taxes & licensing additional.
