2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
Aluminum Tandem Axle

Aluminum Tandem Axle

2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer

Aluminum Tandem Axle

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

  Exterior Colour Silver Mist
  Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  Stock # 5634A
  • Mileage 0

Pre-owned 2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 Aluminum V-Nose Cargo Trailer - LIKE NEW - ONLY USED FOR 200 KMS!!!

 

Customers car would not fit, which means you have a chance to get this practically new trailer for less!

This unit has it all!

  • Heavy duty main frame (2x4 3/16)
  • 3500 lb dropped axles
  • Black Aluminum Wheels
  • 5X5 Jump Door - Great for Side by Sides
  • E-Track 2 & 36 Inches Up With 8 O-Clips
  • 8000 lb side-mounted jack
  • Rear Heavy duty stabilizer jacks
  • Heavy duty ramp with 24" extension 
  • 6'6" Height
  • Translucent Roof

 

Taxes & licensing additional. 

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer