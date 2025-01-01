$14,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer
Aluminum Tandem Axle
2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer
Aluminum Tandem Axle
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Cargo
- Stock # 5770a
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2024 Canadian Trailer Company pre-owned 7x16 cargo trailer
Includes:
- 7'6 height
- 35k Dropped Axles
- Aluminum Bar Locks x3
- Rear Ramp Door with ramp extension
- Heavy Duty Main Frame
- 8000 lb side-mount jack
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Troy's Toys
2016 Ford Explorer 4WD 4DR SPORT 171,464 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE 174,368 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T SE AWD 176,692 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Troy's Toys
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-821-XXXX(click to show)
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Troy's Toys
519-821-9020
2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer