2024 Canadian Trailer Company Other
7x22 Aluminum Cargo Trailer
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Enclosed Cargo
- Stock # 5579A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Pre-owned 2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x22 Aluminum V-Nose Cargo Trailer
This unit has it all!
- Heavy duty main frame (2x4 3/16")
- Heavy duty A-frame (2x6 1/8")
- 5200 lb Straight Axles
- Blackout trim package with Black Aluminum Wheels
- Rear spoiler E-Track 2 & 36 Inches Up With 8 O-Clips
- 8000 lb side-mounted jack
- Rear Heavy Duty Stabilizer Jacks
- Heavy Duty Ramp (3500 lb capacity)
- 7' Height
- Translucent Roof
- 80' of etrack
- Black coin mat floor
- Exterior Spare Tire and Mount
- 8 extra running lights
Taxes and licensing additional.
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
