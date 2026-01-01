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Come see this certified 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4X4 | 5.3L | Z71 | Trailer Brake Controller | Heated Wheel + Seats | Remote Start | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 5.3L engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features the following options: Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. See it for yourself at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you dont buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

65,103 KM

Details Description Features

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4 | 5.3L | Z71 | Trailer Brake Controller | Heated Wheel + Seats | Remote Start | and More !

Watch This Vehicle
14300150

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4 | 5.3L | Z71 | Trailer Brake Controller | Heated Wheel + Seats | Remote Start | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 14300150
  2. 14300150
  3. 14300150
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  6. 14300150
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$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
65,103KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GCUDDED7R1220777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 65,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4X4 | 5.3L | Z71 | Trailer Brake Controller | Heated Wheel + Seats | Remote Start | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 5.3L engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features the following options: Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Traction Control. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

4x4
Daily Rental
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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$46,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500