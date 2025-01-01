Menu
2024 Ford Transit

38,000 KM

$56,988

+ taxes & licensing
Cargo Van | AWD | HiRoof | Extended Length | Rear Camera | and More !

12949646

Cargo Van | AWD | HiRoof | Extended Length | Rear Camera | and More !

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$56,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTBR3U89RKA78309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this certified 2024 Ford Transit Cargo Van | AWD | Hi Roof | Extended Length | Rear Camera | and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 3.5 L engine will keep you going. This Ford Transit Cargo Van comes equipped with these options: Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, AWD, and ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection, E-85 Flex-Fuel Capable capability and auto start-stop technology (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!500+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2021-2026 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Safety

ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Additional Features

AWD

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2024 Ford Transit