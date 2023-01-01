Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2024 Hyundai Venue

100 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Legacy Auto Credit

519-507-2277

Contact Seller
2024 Hyundai Venue

2024 Hyundai Venue

Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Hyundai Venue

Essential

Location

Legacy Auto Credit

605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9

519-507-2277

  1. 1699121659
  2. 1699121660
  3. 1699121660
  4. 1699121660
  5. 1699121660
  6. 1699121660
  7. 1699121660
  8. 1699121660
  9. 1699121659
  10. 1699121659
  11. 1699121659
  12. 1699121659
  13. 1699121659
  14. 1699121659
  15. 1699121659
  16. 1699121659
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10631010
  • Stock #: 23184
  • VIN: KMHRB8A36RU281909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit

2024 Toyota Corolla LE
 100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Legacy Auto Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit

605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9

Call Dealer

519-507-XXXX

(click to show)

519-507-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory