$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Legacy Auto Credit
519-507-2277
2024 Hyundai Venue
2024 Hyundai Venue
Essential
Location
Legacy Auto Credit
605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9
519-507-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10631010
- Stock #: 23184
- VIN: KMHRB8A36RU281909
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Legacy Auto Credit
Legacy Auto Credit
Legacy Auto Credit
605 Woodlawn Rd W, Guelph, ON N1K 1E9