Look at this certified 2024 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design Turbo AWD | Sunroof | Leather | Heated + Ventilated Seats | Adaptive Cruise and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Mazda CX-5 features the following options: Sunroof, Leather, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Used
55,268KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDY7R0366349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this certified 2024 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design Turbo AWD | Sunroof | Leather | Heated + Ventilated Seats | Adaptive Cruise and More !. Its Automatic transmission and 2.5 L engine will keep you going. This Mazda CX-5 features the following options: Sunroof, Leather, Apple Car Play, Air Conditioning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, and Power Locks. See it for yourself at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.MASSIVE SELECTION: 500+ vehicles in ONE LOCATION, all Live Market Priced for the best value!STRAIGHTFORWARD & TRANSPARENT PRICING: Our Advertised Price INCLUDES:Safety Certification! (No separate certification fee upcharge).FREE Carfax History Report!NO upcharge for paying cash!CONFIDENCE & PEACE OF MIND: 30-Day/3,000 km Warranty INCLUDED! Plus a 5-Day Exchange Privilege!*EASY FINANCING: Better-than-bank rates, $0 Down, and 3 Months No Payments available OAC. BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE!WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade, or sell us your vehicle for CASH even if you don't buy ours!www.shopwilsons.comAn Honest, Transparent Buying Experience. Trusted in business since 1961!(Cash Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

AWD
LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Apple Car Play

